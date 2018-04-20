You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rajinder Sachar dies at 94: Former Delhi HC Chief Justice had chaired panel on condition of Muslims in India

India IANS Apr 20, 2018 14:44:29 IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajinder Sachar died on Friday at a private hospital, family members said.

"He was admitted to Fortis Hospital two weeks ago. He passed away around 12 pm," a family member said.

File image of Justice Rajinder Sachar. News18

File image of Justice Rajinder Sachar. News18

Sachar, who was born on 22 December, 1923, chaired the Sachar Committee, constituted by then Congress-led Central government, which submitted a report on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims in India.

A noted human rights activist, Sachar was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court from 6 August, 1985, to 22 December, 1985.

Since his retirement, he had been associated with the People's Union for Civil Liberties, a rights group.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 14:44 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores