Rajinder Sachar dies at 94: Former Delhi HC Chief Justice had chaired panel on condition of Muslims in India

New Delhi: Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajinder Sachar died on Friday at a private hospital, family members said.

"He was admitted to Fortis Hospital two weeks ago. He passed away around 12 pm," a family member said.

Sachar, who was born on 22 December, 1923, chaired the Sachar Committee, constituted by then Congress-led Central government, which submitted a report on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims in India.

A noted human rights activist, Sachar was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court from 6 August, 1985, to 22 December, 1985.

Since his retirement, he had been associated with the People's Union for Civil Liberties, a rights group.