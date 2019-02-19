Rajeev Kumar made ADG, IGP of West Bengal CID; Anuj Sharma replaces him as Kolkata Police commissioner

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been at the centre of the controversy over CBI enquiry into the Saradha chit fund scam case, was posted as ADG and IGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in West Bengal. Kumar handed over the post to his successor Anuj Sharma following an Election Commission (EC) directive.

Kumar was made Kolkata Police commissioner in May 2016. He was due for transfer ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

After the BJP and the Congress accused Kumar of tapping the phones of their leaders, the Election Commission told the state government to replace him during the Assembly elections. But he was later reinstated.

Kumar was questioned by the CBI in Shillong following a Supreme Court directive asking him to cooperate in the investigation. The CBI approached the Supreme Court after its officers were prevented by the Kolkata Police when they went to Kumar’s residence to question him on 3 February.

Meanwhile, Sharma who was earlier the Additional Director-General of West Bengal Police (law and order) is a 1991 batch IPS officer. He took charge as the Kolkata Police chief on Tuesday after orders were issued by the state secretariat, Nabanna Bhavan.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.