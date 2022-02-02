Rajasthani kid captivates internet with his singing talent, watch viral video here

Even though a number of users fail to understand the language, the beauty of folk music and the fascinating voice of the young singer has won the hearts of internet users

India is truly a diverse country and is enriched with a variety of folk music. The distinct melody of Indian folk enthralls people and the language of folk unites people from different regions of the country.

Recently, a video of a young Rajasthani boy singing a folk song has mesmerised people on the internet. The video has grabbed attention and even though a number of users fail to understand the language, the beauty of folk music and the fascinating voice of this young singer have captivated internet users.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dev Choudhary on his official handle. The officer who is posted in Gujarat’s Rajkot shared the video of this impeccable singer.

In the 28-second clip, one can see a little boy dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, along with wearing a colorful turban. The boy is accompanied by two people, a dholak player and a harmonium player, who play their respective instruments with equal skill.

The musical trio can be seen performing against a backdrop of a desert and all three of them seem to be engrossed in the performance.

Watch the video here:

The IAS officer captioned the video by writing, “Itni kum umar mein itna shandaar gaayan. Humare Marwar ke lok kaaakar (Such amazing singing talent at this young age. Our folk artists from Marwar)”.

Since it was shared on 1 February, the clip has gone viral on Twitter, gaining around 263K views and nearly 21.2K likes. The video has also prompted a plethora of comments from people who have lauded the young singer's talent.

A Twitter user wrote, “I cannot understand the meaning of the song but his voice is so cute”, whereas another person commented, “Love and blessings for this little champ!”.

Most users congratulated the boy for possessing such brilliant skills at this young age.

Are you impressed by this little wonder's singing skills?