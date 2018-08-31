Rajasthan University Students Union election begins amid tight security, 22,677 to cast vote at 93 polling stations

Rajasthan University students' election is currently underway in the state to select the candidates for the Rajasthan University Students Union (RUSU). About 22,677 voters will decide the fate of 29 candidates, according to reports.

The RU administration has formed 93 polling stations in nine locations for the elections. Over 1,000 employees and teachers of the university have been given the responsibility to conduct the election.

The students union polls this year, whose results would be announced on 11 September, have become important as the state Assembly elections are slated just after two months, Deccan Herald reported. The student wings of both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI), respectively, are competing for key posts.

To prevent fake voting, the university administration this year introduced barcode-based identity cards to the students. After voting, the forefingers of the students will be marked with indelible ink.

According to a Times of India report, the university administration has revised the security arrangement and over 1,200 policemen, including police constables, RAC and Rapid Action Force, will be deployed at RU and its constituent colleges. The hostel wardens have been asked to restrict the entry of outsiders and report the matter to the police if there are any.

The security measures were increased after NSUI state president Abhimanyu Poonia and NSUI’s presidential candidate Ranveer Singhania were attacked on their way to Aravali hostel on Wednesday, reported News18.

The university has also released guidelines, detailing the process to aid the students while voting.