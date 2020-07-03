Rajasthan University final year UG/PG exams 2020 to begin from 15 July; timetable released at uniraj.ac.in

The university has directed students to carry their own hand sanitizers to the examination centre

The Rajasthan University has released the date sheet, or the time table, for the final year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations 2020 on its official website - uniraj.ac.in.

The University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, final year UG and PG exam 2020 will be held from 15 July to 7 September.

Rajasthan University UG final year examinations Arts and Commerce examinations will commence from 15 July, while the exam for Science stream will be held from 16 July.

The duration of the examination will be three hours and will be held from 8 am to 11 am.

Click here to check Rajasthan University UG exam 2020 schedule - https://www.uniraj.ac.in/examination/Exam-dec-2019/976-02july20.pdf

The postgraduate exam will be held in evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check Rajasthan University PG exam 2020 schedule - https://www.uniraj.ac.in/examination/Exam-dec-2019/PG-Annual-TT-2020-02july20.pdf

According to a report by Times Now, the Rajasthan University examinations will be conducted as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

The varsity will abide by the social distancing norms at all the examination centres. Apart from this, thermal screening of students will also be done before entering the examination hall. All students will have to cover their mouth and nose with face mask at the examination center and sanitize their hands. Students have been directed by the university to carry their own sanitizers in the examination centre.

A report by Jagran Josh mentions that a total of 1 lakh 75 thousand UG and PG students will appear the examinations.