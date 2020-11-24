Rajasthan University BA Part III results 2020 declared; check score and qualifying status at uniraj.ac.in
The Rajasthan University BA Part-III examination 2020 was conducted in September. The exam was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
University of Rajasthan has declared the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part-III examination 2020 on its official website - uniraj.ac.in. The website is not responding at the moment due to heavy traffic and page load.
Once the page opens, candidates can visit to the result tab on the official page of Rajasthan University - result.uniraj.ac.in, and enter their credentials to check their score and qualifying status in the Rajasthan University BA final year results 2020.
According to a report by Scroll, Rajasthan University BA Part-III examination 2020 was conducted in September. The exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Steps to check Rajasthan University BA Part-III results 2020
Step 1: Log on to University of Rajasthan's official website - uniraj.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Students’ Corner tab.
Step 3: Tap on the "Results" options.
Step 4: Click on BA Part-III result 2020 option.
Step 5: You will be directed to a login page where you will be required to key in the required credentials in correct format.
Step 6: Press the submit button.
Step 7: The Rajasthan University BA final year results 2020 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 8: Check your name, marks, total, qualifying status before saving and taking a print out.
