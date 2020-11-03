Rajasthan University B.Com final year result 2020 released at uniraj.ac.in; here's how to check

The exam was conducted by Rajasthan University earlier in 2020. The varsity is soon expected to release the result of other programmes including BA, B.Sc Part III on its official website

The University of Rajasthan has declared the B.Com final year result on its official website uniraj.ac.in. Students, who have appeared for the exam, can check their marks, total and qualifying status by entering their credentials on the website.

Steps to check and download Rajasthan University B.Com final year result 2020:

Step 1: Go to University of Rajasthan's official website - uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, tap on the "Results" link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to click on the link that reads, "B. Com. Part-III - 2020."

Step 4: Enter your examination roll number and press the Find button. You can also check the result with your name.

Step 5: The University of Rajasthan B.Com. Part-III - 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Tally your marks, check your qualifying status and download as well as take a print of your scorecard.

Here's the direct link to check Rajasthan University B.Com final year result 2020.

The University of Rajasthan is a public and state varsity.

The university is accredited A by NAAC. It was set up in 1947 as the University of Rajputana but the name was changed to the University of Rajasthan in 1957.