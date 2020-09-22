Rajasthan University admission 2020: Third merit list for UG programmes released at uniraj.ac.in

The Rajasthan University offers various UG and PG courses at seven campus colleges and 281 affiliated colleges

The University of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan University 2020 merit list for UG admission on Monday (21 September). Candidates who had applied for admission to the university can check the list on the official website uniraj.ac.in.

The first and second merit list for UG programmes was released on 2 and 12 September respectively. The merit list is prepared for UG programmes on the basis of the marks scored by candidates in their previous qualifying exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan- univraj.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "UG admissions 2020-2021" followed by "UG Admissions 2020 Merit List "

Step 3: The list of colleges affiliated to the University of Rajasthan will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates need to select the college and check the merit list of Rajasthan University 2020

The Directorate of Admissions, University of Rajasthan had released the Rajasthan University admission form for undergraduate programmes on 29 July. Candidates had time till 14 August to fill in the application form.

Rajasthan University offers various UG and PG courses at seven campus colleges and 281 affiliated colleges. The various faculties under the university are Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, etc.

The first cut-off list of the constituent colleges of Rajasthan University was much higher than last year, reported Times of India.

Except for Rajasthan College, all the other three constituent colleges – Maharani, Maharaja and Commerce — had higher cut-offs than last year.