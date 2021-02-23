Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Notification released for 1,075 vacancies in various posts; check energy.rajasthan.gov.in

As per the official notification, reservation of vacancies for SC/ST/BC/MBC/EWS/PWBD/TSP/Saharias category candidates, in-service candidates, ex-servicemen, female candidates, etc. shall be as per relevant regulations

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, a government of Rajasthan undertaking, has released the notification for Common Recruitment of Engineers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists, Informatics Assistant and Account Officers, in State Power Companies of Rajasthan.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of Rajasthan RVUNL -- energy.rajasthan.gov.in -- to check the details of the recruitment.

According to a report by The Times of India, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in a total of 1,075 vacancies. The five companies that are inviting online applications are Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUN), Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN), Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVN), Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVN) and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JdVVN).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, of the 1,075 vacancies available, 946 are for Junior Engineer-I, 46 are for Informatics Assistant, 39 are for Assistant Engineer, 27 for Junior Chemist, 11 for Accounts Officers and 6 for Personnel Officers.

As per the official notification, reservation of vacancies for SC/ST/BC/MBC/EWS/PWBD/TSP/Saharias category candidates, in-service candidates, ex-servicemen, female candidates, etc. shall be as per relevant regulations.

The notification further adds that detailed advertisements describing terms and conditions, eligibility criteria etc are available at energy.rajasthan.gov.in; energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl; energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvpnl; energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl; energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl and energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl

The link for filling up the online applications will remain available from 24 February and will end on 16 March. Only online applications uploaded through the websites shall be entertained.