Rajasthan RSOS 12th result 2018 announced; check your score on rsosapp.rajashtha.gov.in

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the result of the Class 12 examination. RSOS conducted its inter examination in March 2018.

Students can check the results on rsosapp.rajashtha.gov.in. On 23 May, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer had declared the RBSE Result 2018 for Class 12 Science and Commerce examination 2018 at 6:15 pm, The Indian Express reported.

In the Science stream, 86.60 percent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 percent students passed Class 12th commerce exams. The board is yet to announce the result date for RBSE Class 12th Arts stream students.

Established in 2014, the Rajasthan State Open School or RSOS conducts exams annually in the month of March to April.

Steps to check the result

-Go to the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Click on the link possessing the name like, ‘Pareeksha Parinam’.

-Students will then be redirected to a new webpage.

-Click on the link ‘RSOS 12th Result 2018’

-Enter the required details like roll number and click submit.

-Once the result is available, save it and take a printout for future reference.