Rajasthan RSMSSB JE 2020 admit card released, download at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the admit card for the junior engineer recruitment exam (civil and electrical) on its website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who have successfully registered for RSMSSB JE recruitment (civil and electrical degree/diploma holders) can download their hall ticket using their credentials.

A report by NDTV said that the recruitment examination will be conducted on 13 December. The hall ticket for the exam on 26 December will be released on 18 December.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to reach the test centre one-and-a-half-hour before the scheduled time of the exam.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 1,098 vacant posts for civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering degree or diploma holders.

The recruitment notification was released on 24 June and willing and eligible candidates were asked to register online by 8 July 2020.

Steps to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of JEN 2020 (Civil - Degree Holder/ Diploma Holder)" or "Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of JEN (Electrical - Degree Holder/ Diploma Holder)."

Step 4: On the right-hand side of the page, click on the Get Admit Card tab.

Step 5: Enter your application number and date of birth as mentioned in the registration form.

Step 6: Type the text shown on the page and then click on the Get Admit Card button.

Step 7: The RSMSSB JE admit card will appear on your screen. Save and take a print.

Click here for the direct link to download the RSMSSB JE admit card 2020.

The admit card is an important document for the RSMSSB JE recruitment examination. If a candidate fails to take it to the test centre, they will not be allowed to write the exam.