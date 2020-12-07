Rajasthan RSMSSB JE 2020 admit card released, download at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates appearing for the exam will have to reach the test centre one-and-a-half-hour before the scheduled time of the exam
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the admit card for the junior engineer recruitment exam (civil and electrical) on its website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who have successfully registered for RSMSSB JE recruitment (civil and electrical degree/diploma holders) can download their hall ticket using their credentials.
A report by NDTV said that the recruitment examination will be conducted on 13 December. The hall ticket for the exam on 26 December will be released on 18 December.
Candidates appearing for the exam will have to reach the test centre one-and-a-half-hour before the scheduled time of the exam.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 1,098 vacant posts for civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering degree or diploma holders.
The recruitment notification was released on 24 June and willing and eligible candidates were asked to register online by 8 July 2020.
Steps to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab.
Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of JEN 2020 (Civil - Degree Holder/ Diploma Holder)" or "Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of JEN (Electrical - Degree Holder/ Diploma Holder)."
Step 4: On the right-hand side of the page, click on the Get Admit Card tab.
Step 5: Enter your application number and date of birth as mentioned in the registration form.
Step 6: Type the text shown on the page and then click on the Get Admit Card button.
Step 7: The RSMSSB JE admit card will appear on your screen. Save and take a print.
Click here for the direct link to download the RSMSSB JE admit card 2020.
The admit card is an important document for the RSMSSB JE recruitment examination. If a candidate fails to take it to the test centre, they will not be allowed to write the exam.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Farmers' protest: Union leaders threaten to walk out of fifth round of talks, ministers convince them to continue
While the deadlock on repealing the three farm laws continued, the government Saturday offered to take back cases filed against farmers for stubble burning, as also the cases filed against some farmer activists
Farmers' protest enters Day 10: A look at State amendments to Centre's laws and how they address producers' concerns
The amendments passed by Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan governments, once approved by respective state Governors, and the President of India in some cases, will override any other law currently in force, and allow for the respective state APMC laws to continue to apply in these states
Farmers' protests: Will block 5 entry points into Delhi, won't shift to 'open jail' Burari ground, say farmers after meeting
Addressing reporters after a meeting to deliberate how to engage in talks with the Centre, farmer union leaders demanded that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws and that MSP be guaranteed