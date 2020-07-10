Rajasthan RPSC RAS Mains result 2018 declared, check out cut-off marks and score on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

A total of 2,000 candidates have been qualified for the personality and viva-voce test. Of the total, 57 candidates have been selected for TSP area and 1,953 have been selected for non-TSP area

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive, or NTSP, (Mains) Examination 2018 results on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per a report by The Times of India, RPSC conducted the Mains examination 2018 for the TSP and non-TSP posts on 25 and 26 June 2019.

Along with the Mains result, the Commission has also released the cut-off marks on its website.

As per a report by Careers 360, a total of 2,000 candidates have been qualified for the personality and viva-voce test. Of the total, 57 candidates have been selected for TSP area and 1,953 have been selected for non-TSP area.

The date of personality and viva-voce test will be informed by RPSC soon on its website.

According to a report by scroll, RPSC Secretary Neetu Yadav, on Thursday, in a notification said that if a candidate is found not fulfill the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisement/rules, his/her candidature shall be rejected by the commission even after the results are declared.

Here's how to check Rajasthan RPSC RAS Mains 2018 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, at the right hand side, under News and Events click on the link that reads - Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam (NTPS) - 2018 MAINS

Step 3: A new PDF will open, where you can check for your roll number and cut-off marks

Here's a direct link to check Rajasthan Subordinate Services Mains result 2018 - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Result/131C029756D9483EABD75CE5D48CA047.pdf