Rajasthan road accident: 10 killed, 22 injured after truck collides with bus in Bikaner district; rescue operations underway

A collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district killed 10 people and left 22 others injured on Monday. The police had earlier pegged the toll at 14.

The accident took place early in the morning in Dungargarh when the bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner.

Five people died on the spot and the others succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

According to officials, fog and over-speeding are likely to be the cause of the accident, reports The Times of India.

Rajasthan: 10 people killed, 20-25 injured in collision between a bus and truck on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district pic.twitter.com/Pcfc42xdix — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

The police said, "Nine bodies have been brought to the PBM Hospital in Bikaner till now and the injured have been admitted for treatment." The bus belonged to Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Bus Sewa.

Gulab Nabi Khan, SHO, Seruna police station, who was at the accident spot told The Times of India, "Cranes are used to separate the two overturned vehicles. The bus was full and that is why we have a lot of injured people."

The police said that rescue operations are still underway.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.