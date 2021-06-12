This year, REET will be held after a gap of two years for the recruitment of 31,000 posts of Grade 3 teachers in the state

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 has been postponed once again by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE).

As per the latest notification, the test has been pushed ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the state government will announce the new date in due course of time. The exam was originally slated to be held on 25 April and later got scheduled to be conducted on 20 June. Now, the board has postponed it again.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website reetbser21.com for all the latest updates and information related to the exam.

Last month, State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said that it is not feasible to conduct the test on 20 June due to the current COVID-19 crisis across the state. He added that the government's prime focus is to save the lives of people. The exam will be conducted soon after the situation gets better.

This year, REET will be held after a gap of two years for the recruitment of 31,000 posts of Grade 3 teachers in the state. The selected candidates will be appointed at various schools in Rajasthan.

Some reports recently suggested that the board might open the window for EWS category students soon for the modification of their application. They are also expected to get some relaxation from the state government.

The state teachers’ eligibility test has been divided into two parts consisting of 150 questions carrying one mark each. Applicants who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be appointed to teach classes 1 to 5.

To qualify, non-reserved applicants need to score 60 percent marks while the minimum qualifying percentage for reserved categories is 36 percent. The qualified candidates will get a certificate valid for three years.