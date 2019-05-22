Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: Rajasthan board announces Class 12 arts results; how to check scores on rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Senior Secondary (Arts) 2019 result or Class 12 Arts results today (Wednesday, 22 May) at 3 pm. The are available on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

As many as 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 arts exams, which held from 7 March to 14 March.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 arts results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam in this case, "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid delay in checking the results.

The results will be available on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com, as well.

Students can also access their scores through an SMS service provided by the government. Candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

In 2018, the Class 12 result for the arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.

