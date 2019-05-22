Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: Rajasthan board declares Class 12 arts result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 arts results today (Wednesday, 22 May) at 3 pm on their official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The board scheduled the Class 12 art stream exams from 7 March to 14 March for 5.3 lakh students.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid any delay in checking their results.

Candidates can also check their results on examresults.net and indiareuslts.com.

Students who are willing to check their results through official website can follow the step-by-step procedure listed below:

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 arts results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam in this case, "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

In 2018, the Class 12 result for the arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.