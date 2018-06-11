Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2018: Rajasthan Board result declared on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; how to check RBSE 10th result via SMS

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), which is also also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), announced the Rajasthan Board Result 2018, Rajasthan 10th Result 2018, RBSE 10th result 2018 today at 3.15 pm. The RBSE published the results for the 2018 batch on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can also check the result by submitting details here:

If the official site takes time to load, students can check their Rajasthan Board Results 2018, Rajasthan 10th Results 2018, BSER Class 10th Results 2018 on these websites as well as examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in, results.gov.in.

Follow these steps to check the RBSE Board Result 2018 for Class 10:

- Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Results 2018, RBSE Class 10 result 2018

- Click on the link which says Rajasthan 10th Result 2018, RBSE 10th result 2018

- Click on Submit

- Download the Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Result on SMS:

To check your Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10th result 2018 (RBSE 10th Result 2018) on your mobile phone, type (in all caps) RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

The BSER conducted the Rajasthan Class 10 board exams from 15 March to 26 March this year. Last year, the Rajasthan Board exams for class 10 were conducted between 9-21 March and the BSER 10th results were declared on 8 June, at 4 pm. The overall pass percentage was 78.96 percent and around 12 lakhs candidates appeared for the exam conducted in March last year.