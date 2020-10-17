Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course declared at ptetdcb2020.com; steps to check score

Om Prakash Beniwal of Barmer topped in the science stream by scoring 521 marks out of 600, while Gajendra Singh Bhadu of Barmer secured top rank in Arts stream with 509 marks

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner has declared the results of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 examination for BEd courses (two years) on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination can check their results online at ptetdcb2020.com.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Government Dungar College, Bikaner conducted the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination for BEd two year course on September 16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

As per a report in The Times of India, PTET Coordinator Dr GP Singh has said that Om Prakash Beniwal of Barmer topped in the science stream by scoring 521 marks out of 600 across the state. Hemant Kumar Goyal who hails from Swai Madhopur scored 520 marks and Ramesh Kumar from Barmer secured 512 marks.

In Arts, Gajendra Singh Bhadu of Barmer secured top honurs with 509 marks while Hemant Paliwal of Bundi secured 494 to get top score in Commerce stream.

The results were declared by Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati from his residence in Jaipur.

Here's how to check Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course:

Candidates need to first visit the official website at ptetdcb2020.com and on the homepage click on the link that reads, "BEd 2 year course." On clicking candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they will have to click on the link "Result PTET 2020" and key in their credentials to login. The results will be displayed on the screen.