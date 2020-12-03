Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam: Seat allotment letter for BEd course released at ptetdcb2020.com

Government Dungar College Bikaner conducted the PTET 2020 exam for BEd two-year course on 16 September at various centres across the state

Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has declared the seat allotment result of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 for two-year BEd course on its website — ptetdcb2020.com.

The Rajasthan PTET 2020 was conducted on 16 September. The allotment letter mentions the names of the candidates who have applied for counselling and the seat allotted to them.

The examination is being conducted for students seeking admission into BEd two year programme offered in the state.

To check the Rajasthan PTET 2020 seat allotment letter, candidates will have to provide their examination roll number, counselling ID, date of birth, and payment option.

The allotment list has been released online this year for the convenience of the candidates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check and download Rajasthan PTET 2020 seat allotment letter for BEd 2 year course:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — ptetdcb2020.com

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click Here for BEd 2 Year Course"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. On the left-side of the screen under "For P.T.E.T Student" tab, click on Print Allotment Letter.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, counselling ID, date of birth, and select the payment option

Step 5: Hit login button

Step 6: The Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 will appear on screen

Step 7: Check for your name and the college allotted to you before downloading and taking a print

Here is direct link to check Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 for BEd 2 year course: http://www.ptetdcb2020.com/PteTCons2020/loginforAlotment.php