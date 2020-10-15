Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling date extended till 15 October, register at ptetdcb2020.com

The first allotment list will be released on 18 October. Candidates, whose names appear in the list, will have to accept the college and course allotted and pay admission fee of Rs 22,000 by 23 October

The deadline to register for Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling has been extended till 15 October. Candidates who have qualified Rajasthan PTET for admission to B.A B.Ed or B.Sc B.Ed, and have not applied for the counselling can register at ptetdcb2020.com or ptet.in.

The exam is conducted by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan). According to a report by Times Now, earlier the last date to apply for counselling round was 13 October.

Candidates will be required to deposit a fee of Rs 5,000 by 16 October for filing their college choices for the counselling process.

The first allotment list will be released on 18 October. Candidates whose names appear in the list will have to accept the college and course allotted and pay admission fee of Rs 22,000 by 23 October. They will also be required to appear for verification of document.

As per a report by The Indian Express, 4 lakh students have registered for the Rajasthan 2020 exam of which 3.27 lakh enrolled for two years B.Ed course, and the remaining 1.53 lakh for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.

How to register for Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling

Step 1: Log on Rajasthan PTET website - ptet.in or ptetdcb2020.com

Step 2: Tap on registration link for Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and select your preferred course and college.

Step 4: Pay the required counselling registration fee.

Step 5: Once done, check all the details provided before pressing the final submit button.