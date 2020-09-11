Rajasthan PTET 2020: Admit card for Pre Teacher Education Test released at ptetdcb2020.org

The Rajasthan PTET Examination is scheduled for 16 September and the exam will be for three hours and will have a total of 200 multiple choice questions

The admit card for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) examination 2020 was released by the Government College Dungar, Bikaner, today (Friday, 11 September).

Candidates who have registered for the PTET 2020 exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official site of Office of Coordinator PTET 2020 at ptetdcb2020.org.

The PTET is conducted for the admission into two levels of courses. Candidates can either seek admission to a B.Ed course of two years or a four-year-long BA BEd/ BSc BEd integrated course.

For applying to the 2-year B.Ed program, candidates must have a graduation degree, whereas to apply for the integrated course, examinees must have passed Class 12.

Government College Dungar, Bikaner opened applications for the exams on 20 January.

Steps to download hall tickets for PTET 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Office of Coordinator PTET 2020 at ptetdcb2020.org

Step 2: Select the flashing tab that corresponds to the exam you have applied for (it could be the 2-year BEd course or BA BEd/ BSc BEd four year course)

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to another webpage to login

Step 4: On the left hand side of the window, there will be a link that says 'Download Admit card'. Click on that link

Step 5: Enter your details (application number or the challan number) and press on 'Proceed'

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future use

According to the Times of India, the PTET 2020 is going to be conducted on 16 September. The three hour exam is going to have 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on 16 August but had to be postponed in view of the pandemic.