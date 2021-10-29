Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2021: Slot booking registration begins at predeled.com; check details here

Candidates can deposit the admission fee from 28 October to 9 November. They can also verify their documents by uploading them online between the same dates

The slot booking registration for the Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2021 has been started by the state Department of Education. The provision for slot booking will end on 10 November. Candidates who want to book a slot can do so by visiting the official website - predeled.com.

Follow these steps to book slot for Pre DElEd 2021:

- Visit the official website, predeled.com

- Click on the link that says ‘Register’ on the homepage

- As the new page opens, enter the login credentials

- Now, Enter mandatory details and pay the fee

- At last, download the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to slot booking is here - https://predeled.com/student/login

Candidates can deposit the admission fee from 28 October to 9 November. They can also verify their documents by uploading them online between the same dates.

Check the official notice for more details here.

The slot booking for online reporting between candidates and the institute will be carried out between 28 October to 10 November.

The Pre DElEd course is conducted by the Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan. It is a two-year diploma in elementary education course. This is a state-level exam and around 350 colleges participate in it. The colleges are allotted to candidates based on the score obtains in Pre DElEd exam.

The application process for the examination began on 9 July and ended on 10 July. The test was conducted on 31 August. It began at 2.00 pm and ended at 5.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more details and updates regarding any changes in the schedule. They can also contact the official helpline on 0151-2226570 or either send an e-mail to predeled@gmail.com for any queries and issues regarding the examination.