Rajasthan Police register case after video of two Dalit men beaten up for attending birthday party with girl in Bundi goes viral

Bundi: Two Dalit men were allegedly beaten by a mob in Bundi, Rajasthan for attending a birthday party with a female friend.

The victims were forced to remove their clothes and then thrashed by villagers on Monday.

The action from the police came after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

"A man had filed a complaint about the same yesterday. A case has been registered against accused Shishupal, Surajmal and others for thrashing and insulting the men," said Satnam Singh, ASP, Bundi.

"The investigation into the matter is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused," he added.

Last week, an eight-year Dalit boy suffered severe burn injuries after he was made to sit on hot tiles as a punishment for an alleged theft in Maharashtra's Arvi.

It is alleged that the boy was made to take off his clothes and sit on the tiles which were simmering due to the scorching heat.

