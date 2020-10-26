Rajasthan Police constable recruitment 2020: Information about exam centre released at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates will be required to login in providing their SSO ID to check their exam centre details.

The Director General of Police, Rajasthan has activated the link for candidates to check the test centre for Police Constable Recruitment exam 2020. Candidates who have enrolled for the recruitment exam can check the exam centre information online at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam will be conducted on 6, 7 and 8 November. Candidates will be required to login in providing their SSO ID to check their exam centre details.

As per a report by Times Now, Rajasthan Police Recruitment exam admit card will be soon released by the authority on its official website.

The recruitment exam is being carried out to fill 5,438 vacancies of posts of General Constable, Constable Driver, Constable Band and others.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre:

Step 1: Log on to Rajasthan Police official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the tab “Know your district location”.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your application number, date of birth, and type the text as displayed on the page.

Step 5: Press the 'Submit' button. A page stating the information on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre will appear on your screen.

Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre: https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in/knowlocationservlet

The written exam will be of 75 marks. Candidates who get shortlisted will be called for physical fitness test.

The offline and OMR-based written test will have objective type and will have 150 questions. Candidates will be getting a composite time of 2 hours to complete the paper. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded half-a-mark, for every wrong answer 25 percent of the allotted question will be deducted.