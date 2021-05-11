As per the reports, around 17.5 lakh candidates had applied for this exam while 12 lakh appeared for the written exam

The Rajasthan Police has released the answer keys for the Police Constable recruitment 2019 exam on Tuesday. The examination was held for the recruitment of Constable General and Constable (Driver) posts. Candidates, who have appeared for the exam, can check the answer key by visiting the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to check and download the answer key:

1. Visitpolice.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Constable Recruitment 2019 Answer Keys’ notification

3. The answer key (in PDF format) will be displayed on the screen

4. Save a copy and take a print out (if required)

Click here for the direct link

This recruitment drive aims at filling 5,000 vacancies. Out of these, 3,050 posts are for Constable (General) Non-TSP, 1,609 vacancies for Constable Driver TSP, and 341 for Constable Driver Non-TSP. The written exam was held in November last year.

As per the reports, around 17.5 lakh candidates had applied for this exam while 12 lakh appeared for the written exam. Those who have qualified for the written exam will now move to the next stage of the scrutiny. They will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PST).

In the PET, male candidates will have to run 5 km in 25 minutes while women candidates are required to complete a run of 5 km in 35 minutes. The candidates will get only one chance to appear in the PET. No marks will be awarded and the result will either be passed or fail. After that shortlisted candidates will move to the PST round. Those who will qualify will be called for the medical examination. After that, the merit list will be prepared.

The provisional result for this exam was released district-wise on 11 March. Candidates who have appeared can check their result from the link below:

https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/Results.aspx