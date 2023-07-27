Rajasthan: PM Modi attacks Congress government, says ‘red diary’ will ruin Congress in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the secrets in the red diary will ruin the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Sikar in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said that the Congress has only run ‘Loot ki dukaan’ and ‘Jhooth ka bazaar’ in Rajasthan in the name of running government.

The “red diary” is a fresh product of the Congress’ “loot ki dukan”. It is said that the “dark deeds” of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the state, Modi said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on ‘Laal Diary’; says, “The Congress has only run ‘Loot ki dukaan’ and ‘Jhooth ka bazaar’ in Rajasthan in the name of running government…The latest product of this is the ‘Laal Diary’ of Rajasthan. It is said that in this diary… pic.twitter.com/w0acOjzVul — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

The “red diary” was recently produced by Gudha in the state assembly. He claimed the diary contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Prime Minister also targeted the Gehlot government over various recruitment paper leaks in the state.

A paper leak industry is running in Rajasthan. The Congress government will have to be removed to fulfil the dreams of youths, he said.

Today in Rajasthan, there is only one voice, one slogan — lotus will win, lotus will bloom, he added.

He called Congress the biggest directionless party in the country and said Their method is the same which has always been adopted by the enemies of the country.

Modi once again derided the opposition alliance INDIA and cited names such as East India Company and SIMI to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name. “India was there in the name of East India Company but its intention was to loot India.

India was also there in the name of terror organisation SIMI which changed its name after a ban to PFI and the intention of the organisation was to damage India through terror attacks,” Modi said.

Earlier, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation and described them as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

He said the Centre has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created arrangements from seed to market for them.

With inputs from PTI.