Rajasthan Open Result 2020: RSOS Class 10 exam scores to be released soon at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

A Twitter post by Rajasthan State Open also confirmed that Rajasthan Education minister will formally release the Rajasthan Open School Class 10 result 2020 online on the official website

Rajasthan Open Result 2020 will be released soon on the Rajasthan State Open School website. Students who had appeared for the RSOS Class 10 examination can check the official website of RSOS – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a report in Times Now, sources have revealed that the result was supposed to released today, 2 February at 3 pm. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra was slated to go live on Facebook, where the RSOS Class 10 result was expected to be released.

A Twitter post by Rajasthan State Open also confirmed that Rajasthan Education minister will formally release the Rajasthan Open School Class 10 result 2020 online on the official website.

Here's how to check the Rajasthan Open Result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of RSOS – rsosapp.rajastha.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the RSOS Class 10 result link.

Step 3: Students need to enter the RSOS Class 10 roll number and other login credentials before clicking on the submit button to check the result.

Step 4: Student can then check the result and download it for future use.

According to a report by NDTV, the board had previously released the result for Class 12 for September exams. Around 37.5 percent of total students passed the exam. RSOS Class 12 result was declared for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream at the official website.