Rajasthan minister assures action after video shows BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat's son thrashing man in Banswara district

With less than six months to go for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the son of a minister in the Vasundhara Raje government has been caught on camera thrashing a man in Banswara district after the latter allegedly did not let his vehicle pass by.

In the CCTV camera footage of the incident, Rajveer, the son of junior panchayati raj minister in the Rajasthan cabinet Dhan Singh Rawat, can be seen repeatedly slapping the man. Rajveer's aides are also seen beating up the victim.

Although the incident is believed to have taken place on 1 June, the video emerged on social media on Saturday, triggering a row.

#WATCH: Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat's son Raja, thrash a man after he (man) allegedly did not let his (Raja's) vehicle pass in Banswara's Vidyut Colony. He overtakes the man's car, blocks the way & thrashes him. (CCTV Footage of June 1, 2018) #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/s6p39KvFEg — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

According to the Hindustan Times, the police said a first information report has not been filed in the case yet. "This matter... has been settled between the parties. We cannot take action on this issue as nobody has lodged a written or verbal complaint," Banswara superintendent of police Kalu Ram Rawat was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticised the BJP government in state, saying it has given a "free hand" to those in power to "break the law".

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters on Monday that he would ensure that action is taken against those behind the act. "Tell me if I have ever spared a criminal for being the son of some influential person. But an investigation has to be carried out," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

A similar case of hooliganism was recorded in Rajasthan in March. A video of the incident showed BJP MLA Jeetmal Khant thrashing and hurling abuses at toll booth employees on Udaipur Road. According to reports, Khant lost his temper allegedly after the booth worker asked his supporters to pay the toll.