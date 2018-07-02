Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rajasthan minister assures action after video shows BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat's son thrashing man in Banswara district

India FP Staff Jul 02, 2018 12:07:27 IST

With less than six months to go for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the son of a minister in the Vasundhara Raje government has been caught on camera thrashing a man in Banswara district after the latter allegedly did not let his vehicle pass by.

In the CCTV camera footage of the incident, Rajveer, the son of junior panchayati raj minister in the Rajasthan cabinet Dhan Singh Rawat, can be seen repeatedly slapping the man. Rajveer's aides are also seen beating up the victim.

Although the incident is believed to have taken place on 1 June, the video emerged on social media on Saturday, triggering a row.

According to the Hindustan Times, the police said a first information report has not been filed in the case yet. "This matter... has been settled between the parties. We cannot take action on this issue as nobody has lodged a written or verbal complaint," Banswara superintendent of police Kalu Ram Rawat was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticised the BJP government in state, saying it has given a "free hand" to those in power to "break the law".

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters on Monday that he would ensure that action is taken against those behind the act. "Tell me if I have ever spared a criminal for being the son of some influential person. But an investigation has to be carried out," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

A similar case of hooliganism was recorded in Rajasthan in March. A video of the incident showed BJP MLA Jeetmal Khant thrashing and hurling abuses at toll booth employees on Udaipur Road. According to reports, Khant lost his temper allegedly after the booth worker asked his supporters to pay the toll.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 12:07 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores