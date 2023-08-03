Rajasthan Horror: 14-yr-old girl thrown into coal furnace after gangrape

A tragic incident has shaken Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, where a 14-year-old girl was thrown into a coal furnace after a suspected gang rape.

The victim was reduced to bones and was identified by her silver bangles and the pair of slippers she wore before going missing.

The distressing incident unfolded on Wednesday night in a village under the jurisdiction of Kotri police station.

According to the victim’s elder brother, the girl had left home at 8 am on Wednesday with the goats but failed to return by 3 pm. Worried family members initiated a search, visiting the houses and fields of relatives in the village. But, she was not traced.

Around 8 pm, the family and villagers resumed the search for the missing girl. It was during this time that they noticed a coal furnace burning in the camp of Kalbelis outside the village.

Normally, the furnace is not lit during rainy weather. Their suspicion heightened when they found the girl’s shoes near the furnace, along with a silver bracelet and bone fragments in the fire.

The villagers promptly detained some individuals from the Kalbelia community that very night. Subsequently, the police arrived at the scene, leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed details of a gangrape and burning incident.

Forensic experts were also summoned to the site on the same night. On Thursday morning, investigators and officers returned to the scene to conduct a thorough examination.

In response to the incident, the Rajasthan BJP formed a committee to investigate the case.

The committee comprises MLA Anita Bhadel, President of Mahila Morcha Raksha Bhandari, and former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana.

Additionally, Minister of State Dheeraj Gurjar visited the site to inquire about the incident from the victim’s relatives. He strongly condemned the brutal act and joined the public in demanding swift and severe action against the culprits.