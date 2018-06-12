You are here:
Rajasthan govt will write to MHA seeking prompt action in granting citizenship to Pakistani migrants

India Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 22:17:26 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said the state government will write to Union home minister Rajnath Singh for speeding up the process of granting Indian citizenship to Pakistani migrants in the state.

File image of Union minister Rajnath Singh. News18

“The process is really slow and majority of cases are pending. I will write a letter to the Union home minister to get the process expedited at the central level. There is also a lack of coordination between the state committee and the Union home ministry which should be addressed,” Kataria said after holding a meeting with state officials.

The state home minister informed that there were close to 14,000 Pakistani migrants living in Jodhpur alone. “The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has given its report on 800 papers (applications), but the migrants are still waiting for the citizenship because the process is too slow,” he lamented.


