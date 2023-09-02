Rajasthan govt forms SIT to probe case of woman stripped paraded by husband, in-laws
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has offered a government job to the victim. So far, 11 people have been arrested for committing the crime
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Saturday that an SIT has been formed to investigate the case where a 21-year-old woman was stripped naked and beaten by her husband and in-laws.
“In this case, an SIT has been formed. 11 people have been arrested… I spoke to the victim’s family and assured them that justice would prevail… I offered her a government job… And we will make a fixed deposit of Rs. 10 lakhs,” Gehlot said.
Initial investigation reveals that the victim, who was married for a year, had started living with another man in the village.
Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place on Thursday after they found out about her affair.
Meanwhile, describing the ordeal, the victim’s father said, “The incident took place the day before yesterday. They (the accused) tore her clothes…Later, they came to drop her home around 11 pm. There were four to five people. I do not know their names. (Accused) is her husband…”
BJP National President JP Nadda said, “The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi.”
“What is Rajasthan known for today? Rajasthan used to be called a peace-loving state, a state that was known for protecting everyone, today it is known for rapes, atrocities & misconduct,” he said during a public rally in the state.
