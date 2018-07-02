Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rajasthan govt approves 1% quota to Gujjars, four other communities under most backward classes category

India FP Staff Jul 02, 2018 19:02:04 IST

The Rajasthan government on Monday approved one percent reservation to five communities, including Gujjars, under the most backward classes (MBC) category.

The government's decision came after Gujjar leaders threatened to stage a protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jaipur on 7 July, The Times of India reported. Gujjars had given the government a deadline for Monday evening and community leader Himmat Singh said they would protest against the prime minister's visit if their demands are not met.

File image of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Reuters

File image of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Reuters

The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state also clarified on Monday that the five castes – comprising Gujjars, along with nomadic communities Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika and Gadariya – are also entitled to the 21 percent quota under the OBC category for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs in the state

The candidates (of these five castes of MBC), if not selected on the basis of merit in the general category, will be considered first under the OBC (21 percent) and then under the MBC (one percent) in admissions and recruitments, according to the two orders which are separate for admissions and recruitments.

A Gujjar delegation, led by leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, had met with Rajasthan social justice minister Arun Chaturvedi on Friday over their demands, including reservation for members of the community.

The main demand of the Gujjars was for a five percent reservation within the OBC quota. This demand, however, was not met as the government only agreed to grant one percent reservation – to be facilitated using shadow posts.

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore on Saturday said the government has also withdrawn 203 criminal cases lodged against the community members during the Gujjar Aandolan.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 19:02 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 02 Jul 2018
Brazil
0:0
Mexico
Match Centre
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores