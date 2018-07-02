Rajasthan govt approves 1% quota to Gujjars, four other communities under most backward classes category

The Rajasthan government on Monday approved one percent reservation to five communities, including Gujjars, under the most backward classes (MBC) category.

The government's decision came after Gujjar leaders threatened to stage a protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jaipur on 7 July, The Times of India reported. Gujjars had given the government a deadline for Monday evening and community leader Himmat Singh said they would protest against the prime minister's visit if their demands are not met.

The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state also clarified on Monday that the five castes – comprising Gujjars, along with nomadic communities Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika and Gadariya – are also entitled to the 21 percent quota under the OBC category for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs in the state

The candidates (of these five castes of MBC), if not selected on the basis of merit in the general category, will be considered first under the OBC (21 percent) and then under the MBC (one percent) in admissions and recruitments, according to the two orders which are separate for admissions and recruitments.

A Gujjar delegation, led by leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, had met with Rajasthan social justice minister Arun Chaturvedi on Friday over their demands, including reservation for members of the community.

The main demand of the Gujjars was for a five percent reservation within the OBC quota. This demand, however, was not met as the government only agreed to grant one percent reservation – to be facilitated using shadow posts.

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore on Saturday said the government has also withdrawn 203 criminal cases lodged against the community members during the Gujjar Aandolan.

With inputs from PTI