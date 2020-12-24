Rajasthan GDS Result 2020: India Post releases merit list at appost.in; here's how to check
Candidates who have been shortlisted will be placed as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak for various divisions of Rajasthan
India Post has on Thursday (24 December) declared GDS for Rajasthan circle cycle II on its official website: appost.in.
Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check their name, post offered and percentage obtained on the official website.
Rahul Kumar has topped the Rajasthan circle exam with 97.2 percent. As many as 3,237 candidates have cleared the recruitment examination.
India Post has withheld the result of 25 candidates as per orders by the competent authority. Candidates have been selected on the basis of merit with reference to the post applied for.
The notification said that the selection of the candidates is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective recruiting authority only.
As per India.com, Rajasthan Postal Circle released a notification between 22 June and 21 July 2020 to fill 3,262 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in various branches in Rajasthan. The application deadline was later extended till 12 August.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, candidates who have been shortlisted will be placed as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak for various divisions of Rajasthan.
They will be positioned in Ajmer, Beawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Kota, RMS J DIVISION Ajmer, Tonk, Udaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jaipur City, Jaipur Moffusil, Sawaimadhopur,Barmer,Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Sikar, Siroh and Sriganganagar.
Steps to check and download Rajasthan GDS result 2020:
Step 1: Open the official website of India Post: appost.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, under the Results Released tab, click on Rajasthan (3,262 Posts).
Step 3: The Rajasthan GDS result 2020 will be downloaded on your system and open in PDF format.
Step 4: Check for your name, post name, registration number and percentage before taking a print out.
