Rajasthan eases curbs, but makes at least one COVID shot mandatory to enter public places from 28 June

The Rajasthan Government on Saturday issued new COVID-19 guidelines, making it mandatory for people to have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to enter public places. The new rules will come to effect from 28 June across the state.

The new rules have eased several restrictions on the movement of people as well as economic activities, including allowing 100 percent staffing in government offices, provided at least 60 percent of them are vaccinated. The vaccination-driven policy also applies to shops, eateries, gyms, clubs, malls and other establishments.

Religious places will start to open conditionally while marriage palaces can open from 1 July for holding marriage events.

The new guideline, issued by the Home Department as a three-layered public-discipline 3.0 will be applicable from 28 June.

What's allowed in Rajasthan from 28 June

Govt offices: According to the guidelines, government offices will now be able to open till 6 pm. In all such government offices where the number of personnel is less than 25, full staff will be allowed whereas in offices where the number of personnel is 25 or more than 25, 50 percent personnel will be allowed. In such offices, where 60 percent of the personnel have received the first dose of the vaccine, 100 percent of the personnel will be allowed, the new guidelines provided, adding that the office hours will be from 9.30 am to 6 pm.

Transport services: The operation of mini-buses in the city will start after the driver and operator have got at least the first dose of the vaccine. Traffic by private vehicles will be allowed from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Public parks: They will be open for all persons from 5 am to 8 am.

Private businesses: The new guidelines also allow business establishments whose employees have been vaccinated to remain open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm.

Gyms and restaurants: In order to give some relief to gyms and restaurants, who have been hurt the most by the pandemic, the state govt allowed them to stay open for an additional three hours from 4 pm to 7 pm provided at least 60 percent of the staff has got a vaccination.

Weddings: It has been advised to organise a marriage programme only after 30 June. From 1 July, the marriage garden, banquet halls, hotels, etc, will be allowed for the wedding ceremony till 4 pm with a maximum number of 40 guests.

Religious places: Movement of people to all the religious places of the state will be allowed from 5 am to 4 pm only after the people associated with the religious places get at least the first dose of the vaccine.

What's not allowed in Rajasthan?

While Rajasthan relaxed restrictions on activities and the movement of people, the government said that there will be a 'public discipline' weekend curfew in the entire state from 8 pm Saturday to 5 am on Monday. Similar restrictions will be in place on weekdays from 8 pm to 5 am, the guidelines said.

DJs, marriage processions and marriage feasts are not allowed.

The government has yet not allowed organising entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions, processions, festivals, fairs and weekly haat markets in the state.

There will also be a ban on carrying flowers, garlands, prasad, chadar and other worship materials in religious places, the guidelines said.

Rajasthan sets 60% vaccination criteria to open activities

According to the guideline, it will be mandatory for the operators of all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments to get their staff vaccinated. They will also have to display the information about the percentage of the staff that has been vaccinated.

Markets/commercial establishments where at least 60 percent of the workforce has received the first dose of the vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm.

