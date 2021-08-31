Rajasthan DEIEd 2021 deferred; exams to be held from 2-21 September
The Pre-DEIEd exams were held across the state on Tuesday
Rajasthan's department of elementary education has postponed the state diploma in elementary education ((DEIEd) 2021 examination.
Informing candidates about the same, the department took to its social media handle and stated that the DElEd examination has been postponed after taking Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) and SI examination into consideration.
“In view of the conduct of the examination of PTET and SI, the revised schedule of DElEd, the first and second year 2021 examinations have been announced,” the department tweeted on its social media handle. The department also released its revised schedule on its Twitter handle. Check the tweets below:
PTET एवं SI की परीक्षा के आयोजन के मद्देनजर डी.एल.एड., प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष 2021 की परीक्षाओं का संशोधित कार्यक्रम किया घोषित। pic.twitter.com/VPYUFlUL4h
— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 30, 2021
As per schedule, the DEIEd examination will begin on 2 September and end on 21 September. This state-level examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The department will conduct the examination while following all COVID-19 protocols and measures issued by the state and central government.
Take a look at a few guidelines below:
- Only a few papers in the respective examination will have a duration of two hours
- Before the commencement of the exam, students will be given 15 minutes time to read the question papers
- Practical examination for the first and second year of Rajasthan DElEd will be held from 28 September to 6 October
- The Pre-DEIEd examinations are scheduled to be held today, 31 August. The timing for the exam is from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm at various districts across the state. The admit cards for the same were earlier issued on the department’s portal
For the unversed, Pre DEIEd examination is a two-year diploma programme in elementary education that is provided by the department of elementary education of Rajasthan.
Exam Pattern
In this examination, there are multiple choice questions (MCQ), which will consist 200 questions. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers, but the correct answer will carry a weightage of three marks each.
