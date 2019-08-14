Rajasthan court acquits all 6 accused in 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case; judge refuses to accept video as evidence

A Rajasthan court has acquitted all six accused in the 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case. In a major blow to one of the most crucial lynching cases which caught the attention of the country, additional district judge Sarita Swami exonerated all the accused. According to CNN-News 18, the court acquitted the accused as the Rajasthan Police were not able to prove the case 'beyond reasonable doubt'.

The video of the lynching was not accepted as evidence by the court. Six of the accused — Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu — were being tried in the case, while two other accused who were minors at the time of the incident, are being tried by a juvenile court. Rajasthan Police had arrested the accused based on video evidence under Sections 147, 323, 341, 302, 308, 379 and 427 of the IPC.

"The court gave benefit of the doubt to all six accused and acquitted them of lynching charges. We have not received the court order copy and will wait for it to study it and appeal in the higher court," Additional Public Prosecutor Yogendra Khatana told reporters.

Pehlu Khan, a resident of Haryana's Nuh village, was beaten up by gaurakshaks or cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on 1 April, 2017 for allegedly transporting cattle without permission, even though he had receipts to prove that he had purchased the cows from a cattle fair. He succumbed to his injuries on 3 April.

The court of the additional district judge completed the trial proceedings on 7 August and reserved the case for judgment on Wednesday.

The state government has decided to appeal against the acquittal, the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup told ANI.

The then BJP government in Rajasthan under Vasundhara Raje came under flak over the killing, with the incident escalating the debate over Muslims facing attacks from cow vigilantes.

Recently, the Rajasthan Assembly passed a bill – introduced by the current Congress government in the state – to tackle mob lynching.

With inputs from agencies