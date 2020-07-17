Rajasthan Class 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020 declared; check on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

To pass in the Rajasthan Varishtha Upadhyay result 2020, students a re required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks

Rajasthan Class 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result for Varishtha Upadhyay Class 12 examination on Friday evening at the board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The direct link to check the Varishta Upadhyay result is here - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/upd2020/roll_input.htm.

The result can be accessed on Firstpost as well. Students can key in their details in the below widget to view the result.

To pass in the Rajasthan Varishtha Upadhyay result 2020, students are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks. In case a student fails to secure the minimum passing marks, the board allows them to appear for the supplementary exams as well.

This year a total of 80.03 percent students cleared the exam. Girls outperformed boys by scoring a success rate of 88.22 percent, whereas 84.01 percent boys who appeared for the exam cleared it.

According to various reports, the Varishtha Upadhyay exam were held in the month of March this year. The exams are conducted for Sanskrit education.

Steps to check result on official website

Step 1: Click on the direct link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/upd2020/roll_input.htm

Step 2: Enter your roll number in the given space

Step 3: Hit submit and download a copy of your result.