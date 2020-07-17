Rajasthan Class 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020 declared; check on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
To pass in the Rajasthan Varishtha Upadhyay result 2020, students a re required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks
Rajasthan Class 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result for Varishtha Upadhyay Class 12 examination on Friday evening at the board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The direct link to check the Varishta Upadhyay result is here - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/upd2020/roll_input.htm.
The result can be accessed on Firstpost as well. Students can key in their details in the below widget to view the result.
To pass in the Rajasthan Varishtha Upadhyay result 2020, students are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks. In case a student fails to secure the minimum passing marks, the board allows them to appear for the supplementary exams as well.
This year a total of 80.03 percent students cleared the exam. Girls outperformed boys by scoring a success rate of 88.22 percent, whereas 84.01 percent boys who appeared for the exam cleared it.
According to various reports, the Varishtha Upadhyay exam were held in the month of March this year. The exams are conducted for Sanskrit education.
Steps to check result on official website
Step 1: Click on the direct link - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/upd2020/roll_input.htm
Step 2: Enter your roll number in the given space
Step 3: Hit submit and download a copy of your result.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 97.36% of girls, 93.68% of boys clear commerce exams; no merit list, says board
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: This year also, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 97.36 percent, while boys have obtained 93.68%. in the Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams.
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Toppers list: Sameer Kumar Chorediya tops exam with 99% marks; 1,68,235 students pass with first division
The Rajasthan Board 12th Science 2020 topper scored 495 out of 500 in the state board examination
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020: Girls trump boys with 94.60% success rate; overall result at 91.96%
Of the nearly 2.3 lakh students who appeared for the RBSE science stream papers, 1,68,235 cleared the Class 12 board exam in the 1st division, while 44,577 got second division