Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Swearing-in of new ministers likely to take place tomorrow

The rejig is taking place after Sachin Pilot had declared an open revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The much-delayed Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of Ashok Gehlot-led Cabinet in Rajasthan is likely to be held on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony of new Rajasthan ministers will take place at governor’s house on Sunday at 4 pm, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The development comes after three Rajasthan ministers wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, offering to quit their posts and work for the party on Friday.

Ajay Maken, the Congress general secretary, said that Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had offered to resign.

"I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi today, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed desire to work for the party," Maken was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maken said, "The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party."

Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab.

Three days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon.

At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister.

The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

The rejig comes after Pilot and 18 other MLAs had declared a revolt against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year. Pilot has been categorical that the party should make changes and accommodate party workers so that they feel represented in the government.

The Rajasthan unit of the Congress has been facing turmoil with Pilot and Gehlot unable to see eye to eye on several matters.

With inputs from agencies