Rajasthan BTech admission 2020: Online application process begins; apply at cegreap2020.com by 21 August
This year the joint entrance exam will not be conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Admissions will be granted on the basis of Class 12 marks
The Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2020 has begun from 30 July. The application form is available on the official website cegreap2020.com.
According to a report by Careers 360, to fill the application form, candidates will first need to register and pay Rs 250 as fee. Students are advised to keep the transaction number handy for future use.
At the time of filling the form, applicants will have to select their choices institutes in order of preference.
The registration process will be open till 21 August, Jagran Josh reported. This year the admissions will be conducted on the basis of Class 12 marks secured by the applicants. Until last year, JEE Main scores were a criterion for admission.
A merit list will be prepared by the admission committee on the basis of the class 12 board exam scores. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the merit list.
As per the notification, the tentative merit list of all candidates is expected to be declared on 26 August. Seat allotment of first round will be on 9 September.
There is no age limit for admission in BE/BTech and BArch courses. For further details including eligibility and other criteria click here - http://cegreap2020.com/documents/REAP_booklet%202020.pdf
Candidates have been instructed to ensure that the mobile number and email id do not change during the admission process.
How to submit REAP 2020 online applications
Step 1: Log on to the official website for the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process cegreap2020.com/Student/StudentHome/Index
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Pay the application fee
Step 4: Fill the application form and upload documents
Step 5: Now, choose your preferred college
Step 6: Click on submit
