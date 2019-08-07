Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019: Pre D.El.Ed counselling result for first round expected today on bstc2019.org

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019| Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed counselling results are likely to be declared today (7 August), according to media reports. Once declared, the college allotment results for the first round will be made available for the candidates on the official website at bstc2019.org

The registration for Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed, formerly known as Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) counselling, was open from 5 July to 6 August. The official website of the Pre-D.El.Ed also mentioned 7 August as the date for college allotment of first round.

Once the link on the official website is activated, students will be able to check the allotment list by following the steps listed below.

Steps to check BSTC allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bstc2019.org

Step 2: Go to the link that says BSTC Pre-D.EI.Ed 2019 Allotment List

Step 3: Login with your credentials like your roll number, registration number

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

As many as 7 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. The candidates who qualify in the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and will be allotted seats today.

According to the official website, students will be allowed to report in respective colleges based on the first round allotment from 8 August to 13 August. The upward movement process which is the next round of the counselling process will be held from 14 to 15 August. The publication also mentioned that the allotment after upward movement will be held on 16 August and reporting after upward movement will be held from 17 August to 19 August.

Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.