Rajasthan BSTC Allotment List 2019: Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate allotment list to release in August, check bstc2019.org for details

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment List 2019 | The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) also known as Pre DEIEd allotment list is expected to release on 1 August as per the revised schedule. Once released, the list will be made available online on the official website at bstc2019.org.

Earlier the date for the release of the allotment list was 18 July, which was shifted to 21 July, then to 28 July, and is now 1 August. Furthermore, the Rajasthan BSTC counselling fee submission date has been extended to 30 July.

Steps to download the Rajasthan BSTC counselling allotment list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the link Rajasthan BSTC Allotment List 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Allotment List 2019 and take a printout for future reference

The Pre DElEd Examination,2019, formerly known as the BSTC, is conducted for providing admission to the course in the teacher training institutes in Rajasthan.

This year, more than seven lakh candidates appeared for the Basic School Teaching Certificate exam, as reported by DNA.