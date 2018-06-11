Rajasthan Board Result 2018: RBSE declares Class 10th result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; check your score here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) also know as Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board class 10th Result on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can also check their results by submitting their roll number and other details below:

If the official website takes time to load, students can also check their Rajasthan Board class 10th results 2018 on examresults.net/rajasthan; indiaresults.in, results.gov.in

RBSE conducted the exam from 15 March to 26 March.

How to check the RBSE class 10 Result 2018:

- Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Results 2018, RBSE Class 10 result 2018

- Enter your roll number and click on submit

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference

- Students can also check their Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2018, via SMS by sending RESULTRAJ10<ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.