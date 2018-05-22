You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Raja Ram Mohan Roy's 246th birth anniversary: Google Doodle honours 'Father of Indian Renaissance'

India FP Staff May 22, 2018 08:28:49 IST

On the 246th birth anniversary of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, also known as the "Father of Indian Renaissance", Google honoured him with a doodle.

Born on 22 May, 1772 in Radhanagar village in West Bengal, Roy is known for holding views that were ahead of his time. As noted by The Indian Express, Roy learnt Persian, Arabic, and Sanskrit during his early years. This paved way for his belief in monotheism. He grew up to shun Hindu rituals despite having a Hindu Brahmin father.

Google Doodle honours social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Image courtesy: Google

Google Doodle honours social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Courtesy: Google

According to NDTV, Roy read Upanishads and Vedas and went on to write Tuhfat al-uwahhidin, in which he advocated for reason in religion and opposed ritualism.

He founded the Brahmo Samaj, one of the first Indian socio-religious reform movements. The institution was aimed at fighting various social evils as Roy believed that only proper education could help bring in reforms. He set up many education institutions like the Hindu College in Calcutta in 1817, the Anglo-Hindu School in 1822 and Vedanta College.

Later in life, he also translated Vedic scriptures into English.

Roy is mainly remembered for his work towards getting the practice of sati abolished. But, as pointed by Free Press Journal, he only developed his opposition to the practice after he witnessed the immolation of his sister-in-law at his brother's funeral. It is said that the incident left such an impact on Roy's mind that he then began visiting crematoriums to see if women were being forced to commit sati.

Roy's many contributions to the Indian society continue to find their relevance even today.

The doodle dedicated to Roy has been created by Toronto-based designer Beena Mistry.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 08:28 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores