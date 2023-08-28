Raipur : Final year student's mysterious death inside women's hostel triggers protests at HNLU

A student named Urvi Bharadwaj, in her fifth year at Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), was found dead in the washroom of the girls’ hostel last Thursday.

The distressing episode unfolded on August 24 when fellow residents of the hostel stumbled upon the unconscious Urvi Bharadwaj on the washroom floor.

Swiftly transported to BALCO Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her untimely death to establish the cause of this tragic event.

University sources have shared that the deceased student had been absent from classes in the days leading up to her demise.

According to reports, it has also come to attention that due to certain developments on the campus, Urvi Bharadwaj had received communication regarding her disqualification from an upcoming examination.

In response to this incident, the university administration promptly organized an emergency condolence assembly within the university’s auditorium.

Dr VC Vivekanandan, the Vice-Chancellor, addressed the gathered attendees, shedding light on the situation.

He refuted conjectures that students were facing undue academic pressure and emphasized the administration’s stance.

Following these events, the subsequent day saw members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staging protests, demanding justice for the departed student.

The protestors pressed for an impartial inquiry into the incident and the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.

In response to these appeals, the university administration declared a three-day hiatus, extending it until September 3rd. This decision was made to allow the university community time to come to terms with the tragedy and its aftermath.