Rains lash Punjab and Haryana; Chandigarh receives 48 mm of rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls

Chandigarh: Rains lashed Chandigarh and a few places of Punjab and Haryana Tuesday, bringing respite to residents from hot and humid weather conditions.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 48 millimeters rainfall, the meteorological department said. The city had received 29.1 mm of rainfall on Monday.

Besides Chandigarh, its periphery areas, including Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur also witnessed rains.

The downpour, however, caused water logging at several roundabouts and roads in the union territory and its periphery areas leading to traffic snarls.

Patiala and Amritsar in Punjab, and Hisar and Ambala in Haryana also received rainfall, giving a boost to cultivation of kharif crops, especially paddy.

