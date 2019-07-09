Associate Sponsors


Rains lash Punjab and Haryana; Chandigarh receives 48 mm of rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls

India Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2019 17:22:31 IST

Chandigarh: Rains lashed Chandigarh and a few places of Punjab and Haryana Tuesday, bringing respite to residents from hot and humid weather conditions.

Representational image. PTI

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 48 millimeters rainfall, the meteorological department said. The city had received 29.1 mm of rainfall on Monday.

Besides Chandigarh, its periphery areas, including Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur also witnessed rains.

The downpour, however, caused water logging at several roundabouts and roads in the union territory and its periphery areas leading to traffic snarls.

Patiala and Amritsar in Punjab, and Hisar and Ambala in Haryana also received rainfall, giving a boost to cultivation of kharif crops, especially paddy.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 17:22:31 IST

