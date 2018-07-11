Football world cup 2018

Rain subsides in Mumbai but waterlogging and train delays continue; more showers expected till Thursday

India FP Staff Jul 11, 2018 11:18:51 IST

Even as rainfall gradually subsided in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, citizens were still reeling from the aftermath of Tuesday's downpour as many of the low-lying areas of the city were still waterlogged.

File image of people commuting through waterlogged roads during Mumbai rains. PTI

File image of people commuting through waterlogged roads during Mumbai rains. PTI

Railway officials said that several major trains had been cancelled because of waterlogged tracks and the suburban trains are yet to resume operations, according to a NDTV report.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its outskirts till Thursday. The city has already received around 90 percent of the total rain for the month of July. However, another weather forecasting agency Skymet said that rains should weaken over Mumbai now.

On Tuesday, nearly 1,500 passengers were stuck in two Mumbai-bound trains between Nallasopara and Vasai stations and had to be rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Later on, the Navy was also employed to help rescue the commuters. "Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters", a Defence spokesperson told PTI.

On Wednesday morning, local trains were running at a restricted speed between Churchgate and Bhayander stations and the fast service was only expected to resume once the water had receded.

Flights were also delayed on Tuesday evening with as many as 56 percent of the landings and nearly all the departures being delayed at Mumbai airport.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 11:18 AM

