Rain-related incidents claim 114 lives in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala; situation improves in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

Kerala and Karnataka were facing a grim situation on Saturday due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have left 93 people dead so far and disrupted normal life, while 19 people lost their lives in Gujarat since Friday evening in rain-related incidents. Rescue operations were also underway in deluge-hit parts of Maharashtra, where 12 people have died in a boat capsize incident in Sangli, to move stranded people to safer locations.

57 dead in Kerala since 8 August; red alert issued in eight districts

Nearly 1.25 lakh people have been displaced in Kerala, including nearly 25,000 each in the badly-hit Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Fifty seven people died in rain-related incidents, with 80 landslides occurring in eight districts of Kerala since 8 August, officials said.

The continuous rains have triggered multiple landslides and overflowing rivers have caused flooding in several parts of Malappuram, Kannur, Idukki, Palakkad, Chalakudy in Thrissur and Kasaragod districts. Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides in Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Meppadi in Wayanad. As rescue operations were on in Kavalappara, another landslide occurred in the region on Saturday due to which search operations have been halted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts on Sunday — Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he might visit his flood-ravaged constituency of Wayanad on 11 August.

One of the four shutters of the Banasurasagar dam, located about 21 kilometers from Kalpetta in Wayanad, was opened at 3 pm to discharge excess water, following which people on the banks of the Kabini river were been asked to be cautious.

Across the state, 1,24,464 people have been shifted to 1,111 relief camps, including 25,028 in Kozhikode and 24,990 in Wayanad, officials said.

Several trains have been cancelled and flight operations from the Kochi international airport, which had been suspended following inundation, will resume at noon on Sunday, an airport official said.

26 dead in Karnataka; state government pegs losses at Rs. 6,000 crore

Karnataka too saw no let-up in rains, with 26 people losing their lives in rain-related incidents. Most rivers are in spate and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the natural calamity is the "biggest" in 45 years.

The state government pegged the losses caused by rains and floods at Rs 6,000 crore and sought Rs 3,000 crore relief from the Centre. "So far 24 people have died in various rain-related incidents. As many as 2.35 lakh people have been moved to safety. 222 head of livestock are dead and 44,013 head of cattle have been rescued and provided shelter," he said.

Rescue and relief work was being carried out by teams of personnel, comprising NDRF and the armed forces, he added.

Meanwhile, landslides were reported near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur, official sources said. The entire Pane Mangaluru village in Dakshina Kannada district was inundated by the swollen Netravati river, they said, due to which people living along the river bank have been asked to evacuate.

Reports also suggest that several houses in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, including that of former Union minister Janardhan Pujari, were inundated. However, he and his family members were rescued.

IAF rescues 11 from flood-hit Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, a flood alert has been sounded in five villages following discharge of surplus water from Pykara dam, which reached its full capacity of 96 feet due to incessant rains over the last one week.

The water in the dam and adjacent Mukurthi dam was steadily rising for the last two days and Pykara started overflowing as the capacity crossed to 98 feet, official sources said. Officials released surplus water from the dam this afternoon and district collector Innocent Divya ordered people living on the banks and low lying areas in Mayar, Masinagudi and Thengumarada to move to safer places.

The Indian Air Force rescued 11 people, including two infants from rain-battered Avalanchi and shifted them to Coimbatore for medical help.

A Sarang helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Sulur conducted two missions, even as the crew had to negotiate inclement weather, a defence spokesperson said.

"As many as 11 people, including two infants, who require medical help have been shifted to Coimbatore," he said The Sarang crew also did an aerial survey of the damage and airlifted "large amount of food and relief material to the affected site," he added.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said about 5,500 people in Nilgiris have been moved to relief camps, while 15,000 others have moved out and are staying with their relatives elsewhere.

A landslide occurred at Panthalur and restoration work was on, he said.

Over four lakh rescued as water begins to recede Kolhapur, Sangli districts in Maharashtra

Over four lakh people have been moved to safety from the flood-hit parts of Maharashtra so far, including 3.78 lakh from the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts where the situation showed signs of improvement on Saturday as the water level started receding.

In Satara, 118 villages were affected due to floods, from where 9,221 people were evacuated, while 13,500 were rescued from 108 villages in Pune district. In Nashik, 3,894 people were rescued from five villages. In Thane, 25 villages were flooded from where 13,104 people were shifted to safer places. In neighbouring Palghar district, 2,000 people were rescued from 58 villages. Twelve villages in Ratnagiri district experienced flooding, from where 687 people were moved to safety, while in Raigad and Sindhudurg, 3,000 and 490 people were rescued respectively.

Three more bodies were recovered in the boat capsize incident in that occurred in Sangli on Thursday, bringing the toll to 12. Nine persons had drowned and many others had gone missing in the incident took place near Brahmanal village in Palus tehsil of Sangli district during the flood rescue operations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rescue and relief operations in Sangli on Saturday and interacted with the people. He assured all assistance to them.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis later attributed the flooding to "unprecedented" rainfall during this monsoon, which he said was "more than double" of what was witnessed in 2005, when many parts of the state, including large areas of Mumbai, were submerged.

Five lakh cusec of water was being discharged from the Almatti dam in Karnataka, while from Koyna (Satara) and Radhanagari (Kolhapur) dams, the discharge is 77,987 cusec and 7,112 cusec respectively.

19 dead in rain-related incidents in Gujarat; state receives 77.8 percent of average annual rainfall

In Gujarat, 19 people have been killed in rain-related incidents. As of Saturday morning, the state received 77.8 percent of annual average rainfall, according to IMD data.

Eight persons — construction labourers from Madhya Pradesh and their family members — were killed and four were injured when a wall collapsed on their shanties in Morbi city on Saturday afternoon amid heavy rains. A similar incident of wall collapse was also reported from Ahmedabad, where four of a family were reported dead. In Nadiad town of Kheda district, four were killed and four were injured after a three-storey building collapsed.

Three more persons died in separate rain-related incidents on Saturday, officials said.

Data from the IMD showed that as of Saturday morning, Gujarat had received 77.8 percent of annual average rainfall, with south Gujarat receiving 98.31 percent of the annual rainfall, due to which no part of the state remains under drought.

"Seventeen dams are overflowing. Last year, by the end of monsoon, dams had only 56 percent water. This year there is 60 percent water stock in dams already," Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters. "Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada is overflowing (since Friday). Another big dam in South Gujarat, Ukai in Surat district is also on the verge of overflowing," he said.

"South and central Gujarat received heavy rainfall. As per the IMD, Saurashtra and Kutch will receive rainfall in coming 24 hours, after which the intensity of rains will decrease," Rupani said, adding that so far 6,000 people have been shifted to safer places from low-lying areas.

Rains subside in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

Following a pause in the rainfall, normalcy has returned to the Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Odisha, as flood water has begun to recede. The IMD has predicted a fresh downpour for Sunday, with another low pressure belt taking shape over Bay of Bengal.

Districts such as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Kendrapara are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, an official of the Meteorological Centre said.

Earlier, torrential rainfall had claimed at least four human lives— one each in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri — besides affecting around 1.77 lakh people in 1,035 villages in the nine districts. Following the rainfall, the rainfall deficit in the state has fallen to nine percent.

Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh too, the rainfall subsided for a day, after heavy rains threw life out of gear last week. The monsoon appeared to have weakened in the state and was expected to revive after three days, said an IMD official.

Two sluice gates of Bada Talab, the man-made lake at Bhadbada in the state capital, were opened in the morning as it filled up to the limit following incessant rainfall. Gates of some other reservoirs in the state too remained open to release excess water, officials said.

Several districts including Bhopal witnessed bright sunshine for hours on Saturday after a week. However, western Madhya Pradesh, which borders on Gujarat where the monsoon is active, may witness heavy rain as per the forecast valid till Sunday morning.

With inputs from PTI