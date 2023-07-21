Mumbai has been struggling with heavy rains for the past few days. The monsoon season can bring life to a standstill in India’s financial capital. But, for some people, the rains may bring a moment of respite from their busy lives. It seems that Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is one of those individuals. The entrepreneur enjoyed a cup of filter coffee and some snacks at an eatery in the city. He was in the city with Vishal Gondal, a businessman and friend. A post about Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s relaxing moment has grabbed attention.

The photos were shared by Vishal Gondal, an entrepreneur who is developing GOQii, a healthcare platform. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Chillin’ with my bhai @vijayshekhar at #SwatiSnacks, as #MumbaiRains create the perfect mood outside. Nothing beats tucking into some garam filter coffee, panki chatni and handwo when the baarish hits the city! Loving these Vibes !”.

The photos showed Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Vishal Gondal posing with big smiles on their faces. The duo definitely seemed to have a good time catching up in the eatery.

The post instantly grabbed attention. One person jokingly asked Vijay Shehkar Sharma if they had spotted Apple CEO Tim Cook in the city. The Paytm boss replied that he had chatted with Madhuri Dixit Nene’s husband.

Another user termed the duo the “Vishal & Shekhar of the startup world,” referring to the music composers of the same name.

“I love that,” a comment read.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Vishal Gondal’s Mumbai Mission

It seems like the Paytm founder is on a mission to enjoy Mumbai’s cuisine with Vishal Gondal. Earlier the two were spotted near another restaurant in the city. “Zindagi ek jigsaw puzzle ki tarah hai, mere dost, har pieces ko sahi jagah par fit karna padta hai. Exploring Mumbai’s flavourful puzzle with @vijayshekhar at DP’s Fast Food, Matunga. The city’s spirit, its food, our friendship – all pieces fitting perfectly in the Bambaiya story,” Vishal Gondal wrote.

The post received a lot of appreciation from Twitter users, who chimed in with their own suggestions for the best eateries in the city.