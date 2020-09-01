Railways to allow students to travel by special local trains in Mumbai for NEET, JEE 2020 exams
Union minister Piyush Goyal said that admit cards of candidates will be considered as a pass to enter train stations with parents or guardians on exams days
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the Indian Railways has allowed candidates from Mumbai, who are appearing for the NEET, JEE Main exams 2020, to travel by special local trains.
Goyal tweeted that the move was in a bid to support students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. He added, "Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days."
The tweet added that general passengers are requested not to commute.
📣 Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days.
General passengers are requested not to commute. pic.twitter.com/bmfTZOnvnY
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2020
The statement said that the admit cards of candidates appearing for the exams will be considered as "authority" to enter the local train station with parents or guardians on exams days.
"Station and Security officials at stations have been instructed to allow the students on the exam days."
The provision of additional booking counters for the convenience of students have also been provided.
As per the statement, travellers need to follow medical and social protocols pertaining to COVID-19 while travelling in the trains.
The JEE Main 2020 exam will be conducted between 1 and 6 September, while NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on 13 September.
The local train services were stopped in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The Mumbai locals resumed functioning for essential workers and emergency staff from 15 June after remaining non-operational for 2 months.
Mumbai recently saw the installation of QR code-scanners and an app by Central Railway to prevent unauthorised travel in suburban trains that have been permitted by the state government.
CR divisional railway manager Shalabh Goel said that he scanners are installed at 15 stations and those issued QR codes will have to scan them before entering stations. Once the code is scanned, details like passenger name, photograph and residential address will be flashed on the device.
