Last year when the pandemic hit the country, the Indian Railways had suspended concessional tickets for several categories including that of senior citizens quota to discourage unnecessary travel amid the outbreak.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently explained the concept of the provision of booking multiple lower berths for senior citizens. A clarification on this came after IRCTC came across a tweet on social media concerning the same.

The tweet questioned the Indian Railway on how passengers who travel by train are not able to find the lower berth in spite of the provisions of booking a lower berth for senior citizens.

A social media user named Jitendra Sarda on Twitter tagged railway minister Ashwini Vashnaw and asked, “what logic do you run for seat allocation, I had booked tickets for 3 senior citizens with the preference of lower berth, there are 102 berths available, yet allocated berths are middle, upper and side lower. U need to correct the same”.

As the tweet went viral, an IRCTC official replied to it saying that lower berth or senior citizen quota berths are berths reserved only for male passengers aged 60 years and above or female paggengers aged 45 years and above. The official also informed that privilege can be entitled when traveling alone or with two passengers (under mentioned criteria) traveling on one ticket.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the official also explained that if there are more than two senior citizens or one senior citizen with a young passenger, then the Railway will not consider it.

Furthermore, the Railways opened up stating that the concessions have been withdrawn for senior citizens due to the risk of mortality rate due to COVID-19 in the country.